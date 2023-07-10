Sofia Vergara is celebrating 30 million followers on Instagram

Sofia Vergara is over the moon for her accomplishment! In honor of reaching 30 million Instagram followers, the Modern Family star shared two gorgeous photos from her Italian trip with her admirers.

The 50-year-old actress posed on a balcony overlooking the beach in a vibrant green one-piece bikini.

‘30,000,000 fans!!’ Thank you very much! Thank you for always being there to me! Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me in all I do!! ‘Besos from Italy,’ she wrote in the description of her Instagram image.

Her beautiful, honey-highlighted hair cascaded down the America’s Got Talent judge’s torso.

Sofia’s Italian getaway comes after AGT viewers lambasted the show’s two-week sabbatical.

The AGT’s official Twitter account announced the hiatus on June 28, adding, ‘We’re signing off, but mark your calendars!’ ‘#AGT returns in TWO WEEKS,’ the caption reads, accompanying a gif of judge Howie Mandel.

