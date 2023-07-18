Sonam Kapoor Rocks Mumbai Arrival After Wimbledon Trip

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has once again made heads turn with her unique fashion sense and global appeal.

Sonam’s ensemble featured a fully checkered trench coat, matching tights, and elegant black heels, giving her a royal aura.

The couple’s happiness radiated through a joyful selfie shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has once again made heads turn with her unique fashion sense and global appeal. The fashion icon was recently invited to a prestigious event hosted by a luxury fashion design house, where she left a lasting impression on attendees. Her impeccable style was further spotlighted as she returned to Mumbai after attending the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s final with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

In the trending video captured at the Mumbai airport, Sonam exuded confidence in a captivating black pantsuit, channeling her inner girl boss. With open hair and minimal makeup, she completed the all-black look with black shoes, a stylish black bag, and trendy black sunglasses. Fans couldn’t help but admire the Neerja actress’s flawless sense of fashion and style, flooding social media with praises like “What a stunner!” and “The fashion queen of Bollywood.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Advertisement

During the Wimbledon Men’s final, Sonam had shared pictures of herself and Anand Ahuja, who looked dapper in a formal suit. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor for the occasion, Sonam’s ensemble featured a fully checkered trench coat, matching tights, and elegant black heels, giving her a royal aura. The couple’s happiness radiated through a joyful selfie shared on Instagram.

In a recent interview, Sonam revealed her plans as she returned to the movies after a two-year break, which included taking time off during her pregnancy and spending quality moments with her son. She disclosed her commitment to doing two projects each year—one film and one show. While acknowledging the time-consuming process of film releases, she also emphasized the importance of balancing work and family life.

Sonam Kapoor’s latest film project was “Blind,” a crime thriller in which she starred alongside Purab Kohli, a remake of a 2011 Korean film, and directed by Shome Makhija. As the fashionista prepares for her upcoming ventures, fans eagerly await to witness more of her mesmerizing fashion statements and exceptional talent on the big screen.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor Joins Natalie Portman As Dior’s Autumn-Winter Show In Paris For A Fashion Spectacle! Sonam Kapoor will appear with Natalie Portman at Dior's Autumn-Winter Show, which...