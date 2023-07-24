Tamannaah Bhatia Receives Gift of World’s Fifth Largest Diamond from Upasana

Tamannaah Bhatia is the owner of the world’s fifth-largest diamond.

The diamond was gifted to her by Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

The film was a fictionalized narrative of the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

It comes as a surprising revelation that Tamannaah Bhatia is the owner of the world’s fifth-largest diamond. While this might be unfamiliar to many, it has been confirmed that the actress indeed possesses this valuable asset. This raises curiosity about the identity of the person who gifted her with the diamond.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, a familiar figure, presented Tamannaah with this extravagant gift. The reason behind this generous gesture is linked to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. This information may spark curiosity and lead to questions about the connection between the actors.

Tamannaah Bhatia received the gift from Upasana as a token of appreciation for her significant contribution to the film “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.” Produced by Upasana’s husband, Ram Charan, the movie featured her father-in-law, Chiranjeevi, in the lead role. “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” was a cherished project for Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan took on the role of producer to fulfill his father’s long-cherished dream.

A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks

from Mrs Producer 😉❤️🥳

Advertisement #SyeraaNarashimaReddy pic.twitter.com/rmVmdwWNAd — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 3, 2019

The star-studded film, “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,” featured a cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anushka Shetty. It presents a fictionalized narrative of the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Despite significant hype and extensive pan-Indian promotion, the movie did not resonate well with the general audience.

Although the film itself didn’t leave a lasting impact, Tamannaah received praise for her captivating aura and screen presence showcased in it. Upasana highly appreciated the actress’s contribution to the movie, which might explain her decision to gift Tamannaah such a valuable present.

Upasana herself shared the news of gifting a diamond ring to Tamannaah in a tweet back in 2019. “A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon.”

