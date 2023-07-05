The Bachelorette’s Charity Responds To ‘Classless’ Accusations

Charity Lawson embarked on her first set of dates on the latest episode of “The Bachelorette,” and she was filled with excitement.

In an on-camera interview, the 27-year-old shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Dating 19 men, this is my new reality, and boy am I ready for it! I have the best guys here, and after last night, I genuinely believe I can find love.”

Aaron B. was chosen for the first one-on-one date of the season. They rode in a vibrant red convertible to the iconic Hollywood sign, which was celebrating its 100th anniversary. During the car ride, the pair bonded over having parents in the military and memories of early morning cleaning routines by their parents.

Once they arrived at the Hollywood sign, Aaron B. and Charity toasted with champagne. Charity expressed her hope of having a lasting marriage like their parents, who have been married for 48 years. Aaron B., a software salesman, agreed, saying, “I’ll be as old as the Hollywood sign talking about my best friend.” They went all the way up to the sign, where Aaron B. flipped a coin, jokingly suggesting that if it landed on heads, they would find everlasting love. Despite revealing that the coin was a trick, Aaron B. still received a kiss from Charity.

During dinner, Aaron B. opened up about his close relationship with his brother and the challenges he faced in a four-year college relationship. He admitted struggling with active listening and communication but shared that he had started going to therapy to improve himself. Charity appreciated his commitment to personal growth, stating in an interview, “There’s nothing more attractive than someone who is willing to put in the work to become a better person for their future partner.”

Charity gave Aaron B. the date rose, and their night concluded with a private performance by country star Lauren Alaina.

On the first group date, Dotun, Tanner, Adrian, John, Caleb A., Caleb B., Kaleb K., Xavier, James, Aaron S., Sean, and Brayden (who received the First Impression Rose) participated. The date started with beach fun and games until host Jesse Palmer announced that they would be playing dodgeball for Charity’s heart. The men split into two teams, with the winning team earning an after-party with Charity. Xavier dominated the first round for the pink team, leading them to victory. Despite a strong performance by Adrian from the green team, the pink team ultimately won. Charity named Adrian the game’s MVP, securing his invitation to the after-party.

During the after-party, Brayden and Caleb B. had a disagreement about who deserved the MVP title. However, Brayden later resolved his differences with Charity and kissed her. John also went in for a kiss, impressing Charity with his initiative. Adrian used his time with Charity to share how he left his daughter behind to be on the show and expressed his concerns about some contestants treating it like a “spring break” rather than taking it seriously. Charity addressed these concerns with the entire group, emphasizing her commitment to finding her true partner.

Charity gave the group date rose to John, and instead of a cocktail party, she opted for a barbecue. During the daytime party, she shared a kiss with Dotun, heard Tanner express his hopes of finding a lifelong partner, and received golf lessons from Sean. Brayden mentioned feeling ready to leave and wanted to discuss the group date’s makeout session with Charity. The travel nurse assured him that it was not meant maliciously, and they seemed to resolve their issues.

However, Adrian later told Charity that Brayden had called the date “classless.” Charity clarified that the word “classless” was not used in their conversation.