Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell sparks dating rumors

During a recent interview with The Independent about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Hayley Atwell addressed the dating rumors surrounding her and Tom Cruise.

She described her co-star and director, Christopher McQuarrie, as “kind of like two uncles” in her perspective.

“I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty,” she added. The actress continued, “It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”