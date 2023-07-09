Tom Cruise unveils weirdest myth to director Chris McQuarrie

Having collaborated closely with Cruise as director for the last three Mission: Impossible movies and producer for Top Gun: Maverick, McQuarrie, who previously worked with Cruise on Valkyrie, revealed to The Times that Cruise described his work as “mass entertainment.”

McQuarrie said, “There is an outsized importance placed on Oscars,” McQuarrie says. “Films that not many people are going to see. A wedge has been driven into the industry. Are you an artist or an entertainer? Tom doesn’t see them as mutually exclusive.”