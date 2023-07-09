Tom Cruise unveils weirdest myth to director Chris McQuarrie

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during his concert in Vienna
Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object during his...
Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, director Chris McQuarrie reminisces about his initial encounter with Tom Cruise back in 2006.
Having collaborated closely with Cruise as director for the last three Mission: Impossible movies and producer for Top Gun: Maverick, McQuarrie, who previously worked with Cruise on Valkyrie, revealed to The Times that Cruise described his work as “mass entertainment.”
McQuarrie said, “There is an outsized importance placed on Oscars,” McQuarrie says. “Films that not many people are going to see. A wedge has been driven into the industry. Are you an artist or an entertainer? Tom doesn’t see them as mutually exclusive.”
The director recounted that Cruise disclosed the most peculiar myth he had encountered about himself, which involved a belief that people on set were forbidden from making direct eye contact with him.
In an interview with The Times, Simon Pegg, a dear friend and frequent collaborator of Cruise, explained that the actor’s passionate dedication to supporting the film industry during the pandemic led to his reaction towards a crew member who violated social distancing rules on the set of the seventh Mission: Impossible installment.
Pegg told The Times: “Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic. For him there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.