Edition: English
Edition: English

Tom Holland admits having an alcohol addiction prior sobriety path

Tom Holland openly acknowledged his past struggle with alcohol addiction before embarking on his journey to sobriety.

During an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Tom candidly discussed his alcohol consumption, stating that he was not afraid to admit that he was an addict.

“I was definitely addicted to alcohol, and I’m not shying away from that at all. I think anyone who has a beer every day probably has a bit of a problem,” Tom shared.

He further explained that he would often reach a point where he would regret his last drink, waking up the next day with a terrible headache. This made him question why he was so fixated on having that drink and why he felt enslaved by it.

Reflecting on his behavior, Tom realized that he would rely on alcohol to enjoy social events and alleviate stress, feeling pressured to have a drink in those situations.

However, he eventually reached a turning point and decided to make a change. He told himself that he needed to step up and not confine himself to his house, recognizing that relying on alcohol for enjoyment was a sign of a problem.

After making this decision, Tom experienced positive changes. He noticed improvements in his sleep, ability to handle problems, mental clarity, and overall health and fitness.

By sharing his personal journey, Tom Holland hopes to inspire others who may be facing similar struggles with addiction and encourage them to seek help and make positive changes in their lives.

