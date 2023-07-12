Tom Holland hates Hollywood and does his best to live a normal life

Advertisement

Tom Holland began his acting career at the age of nine and has a passion for the craft of “making movies”. However, he has openly admitted that he isn’t as enthusiastic about the business aspects of the industry.

Appearing on the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast, he said: “I’ve been really good at keeping in touch with my friends, keeping my family close, listening to the lessons, not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype.

“Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me.

“The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it,’ he went on.

“But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

Tom admitted he has seen friends “lose themselves” in Hollywood, which has caused a strain on their personal relationships.

He added: “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself.

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

The ‘Spider-Man’ actor explained that he tries to keep grounded by focusing on what makes him “really happy”.

He said: “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs.

“Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that’s the stuff that I should protect.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who first met while working together on the 'Spider-Man' movies and were rumored to be dating since 2017, prefer to keep their relationship "as private as they can".

