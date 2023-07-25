Advertisement
Usha Shah’s fashion takes over Vienna streets in latest OOTD reel

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is back in the limelight, solidifying her status as both a skilled actress and a fashion icon. From expensive couture on-ramps to laidback outfits in Vienna, she keeps the internet captivated.

With a substantial following of 2.6 million on Instagram, the “Alif Allah Aur Insaan” star shared a reel of herself strutting in a casual yet chic outfit on the streets of Vienna, her “home.”

Wearing a white sleeveless top, blue trousers, and a pink bag, Shah’s uber-cool style statement became the talk of the town.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Captioning her outfit of the day (OOTD) reel as “Setting camp in your finsta search history,” the actress received wholesome comments from fellow stars like Sana Fakhar, Zara Noor Abbas, Hasan Rizvi, and Uzma Khan.

In terms of work, Shah recently appeared in several television shows, including “Pinky Ka Dulha,” “Bewafa,” “Dikhawa,” “Bandhay Aik Dor Se,” “Aakhir Kab Tak,” “Parizaad,” and “Habs.”

