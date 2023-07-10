Usman Mukhtar Responds To Naimal Khawar’s Controversy

Advertisement
Naimal Khawar, a former actress known for her roles in Anaa and Verna, gained fame and is also recognized as the wife of superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi. Besides her acting career, she has a strong social media presence and is admired for her artistic talent. Recently, Naimal Khawar found herself embroiled in a major controversy when netizens targeted her for alleged nose cosmetic surgery. Netizens expressed discontent with her altered appearance, causing her to trend across various social media platforms for an extended period.

Many of Naimal’s former colleagues stood up in support of her. In a recent interview, her former co-star Usman Mukhtar also addressed the controversy and lent his support to Naimal. Speaking about the issue, Usman remarked, “Though people are all talking about mental health online all the time, they still will troll a person on a decision that they took for themselves and they are not harming anyone else. A decision to stay silent if you did not like something can be taken but people don’t do that.”

On the work front, Usman Mukhtar is all set to grace the big screen with his never seen avatar in the most anticipated movie Umro Ayyar.

