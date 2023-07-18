Varun Dhawan Teams Up with Atlee for Upcoming Film

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan.

The movie will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees.

Keerthy Suresh will portray a strong and glamorous character.

After harboring a desire for a Bollywood career for several years, South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has been offered various Hindi projects. However, she has been meticulous in choosing roles that align with her commitments in the Southern film industry.

Now, her wait seems to have borne fruit, as the talented Mahanati actress is ready to take a significant leap in her career by making her Bollywood debut.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in his upcoming action entertainer. The Tamil filmmaker Kalees will be directing the movie, as the talented actress takes on the role of the leading lady.

Keerthy, known for her exceptional performances in films like “Miss India,” “Rang De,” “Vaashi,” and “Dasara,” is set to bring her acting prowess to the Hindi film industry in this exciting new project.

“Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that,” According to a source familiar with the project, the upcoming film has confirmed Keerthy Suresh as one of the actresses. However, the casting process for the second actress is still in progress.

The shooting for an upcoming, yet-untitled film starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Atlee is set to commence in Mumbai next month. The makers have planned a three-month schedule to wrap up production by November, targeting a theatrical release on May 31, 2024. Dubbed as #VD18, the movie is described as an action-packed drama that promises to captivate audiences with its engaging plot, compelling performances, and intense action sequences.

Varun Dhawan, who recently played a werewolf in Amar Kaushik’s “Bhediya,” is rumored to portray a police officer in this film. Produced by Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios and Priya Atlee of A For Apple Studios, the movie is presented by the acclaimed director Atlee Kumar.

Currently, Varun Dhawan is preparing for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” which is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Additionally, he will be making his OTT debut in Raj & DK’s Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime Video’s global spy thriller series, Citadel. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has an array of promising South Indian projects in her pipeline, including “Bhola Shankar” with Chiranjeevi, as well as “Revolver Rita,” “Raghu Thatha,” and “Kannivedi,” among others.

