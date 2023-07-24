Victoria Beckham shows off some moves with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham surprised fans by releasing a magnificent new dance video.

David and Victoria celebrated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut by singing and dancing with friends after the Argentinean star gave victory to Beckham’s squad.

Messi, who made his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the League Cup, scored a free kick in the second half, sending the entire DRV PNK stadium into a frenzy.

The Beckhams took advantage of the good vibes by throwing a private party for guests.

David’s wife posted a beautiful video of their celebration on Instagram on Sunday. The duo turned on karaoke and sang a Spice Girls favorite, “Say you’ll be there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Chic Spice said in the video description, “An ordinary night in Miami!”

Victoria is shown faltering and almost to fall in another TikTok video, but her footballer husband David continues to dance to the beat of the music.

The former Spice Girl was promptly picked up by a friend, and the pair were able to continue singing without incident.

Earlier, Victoria and Kim Kardashian, two of the world’s most famous sisters, had a ‘ladies night’ at the sporting event, joined by Harper.

Kim showed off her midriff with a white crop top and blue denim trousers that were damaged at the knee. She finished off her appearance with a pair of heels.

Harper, 12, wore a sky blue dress with a black floral design and a pair of comfortable white sneakers. Victoria captioned the photo she posted on Instagram, ‘Girls night!’ @kimkardsahian kisses