Vikram Batra’s Brother Vishal Reveals Details of Sidharth and Kiara’s Love Story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of Shershaah.

Vishal Batra, Vikram Batra’s twin brother, confirmed that their love story began during the shoot.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the beloved couple in town, found love while working together on the film “Shershaah,” where they portrayed Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. After keeping their relationship private, they tied the knot in February this year.

Vikram Batra’s twin brother, Vishal Batra, fondly remembered his time with Sidharth and Kiara on the sets of “Shershaah” and shared insights into how their love story blossomed during the shoot.

During an interview with Mojo Story, Vishal spoke highly of Sidharth and Kiara. He described Sidharth as an ‘honest’ and ‘soft-hearted guy’. Vishal mentioned that he and his father met Sid for the first time on December 24, 2016. He further revealed that Sidharth and Kiara’s love story started while they were filming in Palampur.

He shared, “To us, their love story began during the movie shoot. I apologize if I am wrong, but I think this story began when they were shooting in Palampur. I used to meet Kiara and Sidharth often. They once came to our place in Palampur and sought the blessings of our mom and dad. At that time, I sensed ‘love is in the air’ between them. When I looked into their eyes, I could see the chemistry developing.”

In addition, Vishal expressed his feelings about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding, confessing that he couldn’t help but think about how it could have been his late brother’s wedding. He openly shared his heartfelt wish that it had been his brother’s special day.

He added, “I wished it was Dimple there so that her dream of marrying the boy she loved got fulfilled. But, if not the real Vikram’s, then at least the reel Vikram’s. I was very happy for them as they make a lovely couple. To me, the real love of Vikram and Dimple that didn’t happen because of destiny happened in real life.”

After Captain Vikram Batra’s demise while fighting Pakistani forces in the Kargil War in 1999, Dimple Cheema chose not to marry anyone else. Presently, she works as a teacher and maintains a low-key lifestyle. Even during the screening of Shershaah, she was not seen alongside the cast and Batra family.

