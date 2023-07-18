Yumna Zaidi And Humayun Saeed To Share Screen In ‘Gentleman’

Yumna Zaidi’s prominent presence in the drama industry is a testament to her unwavering dedication and hard work over the years. Her diverse roles have propelled her to the peak of her career. Recently, her portrayal of Meerab in “Tere Bin” received widespread acclaim across the sub-continent.

Now, Yumna Zaidi is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with a new mega drama, and this time, she will be sharing the screen with the esteemed Humayun Saeed. Humayun Saeed, renowned for his remarkable performance in the mega-hit “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” is making his television comeback with this project, which will be presented by Green Entertainment.

The highly anticipated drama, titled “Gentleman,” marks the first collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed. It is being produced by Next Level Entertainment, led by the visionary duo of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

The esteemed writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar brings his creative touch to the script, while the talented Haissam Hussain takes the director’s chair.

The fusion of these exceptional talents promises to deliver a captivating and unforgettable drama series that is sure to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Yumna and Humayun as they embark on this exciting new project together.