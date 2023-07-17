Yumna Zaidi Radiates Elegance In Latest Bridal Photoshoot

Undoubtedly, Yumna Zaidi stands out as one of the most exceptionally talented actresses in the current entertainment landscape. Continuously delivering major successes, she is admired for her penchant for choosing unconventional roles. Recently, her portrayal of Meerab in the immensely popular drama “Tere Bin” garnered widespread acclaim not only in Pakistan but also globally. Furthermore, fans are eagerly awaiting her cinema debut in the upcoming film “Nayab,” where she will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer.

While “Tere Bin” has come to a close, Yumna continues to receive love and adoration from her audience, eagerly anticipating news of her next projects. Although she may not be currently gracing our television screens, she has mesmerized fans with a stunning bridal photoshoot. Adorned in exquisite Eastern attire, complemented by lavish makeup and traditional jewellery, Yumna exudes an otherworldly charm. Below are some captivating clicks from Yumna Zaidi’s photoshoot for Makeup Studio By Mehwish.

Advertisement

Also Read

).push({});