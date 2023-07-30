Zahid Ahmed Receives High Praise From Saba Qamar

The highly talented and versatile actor, Zahid Ahmed, recently showcased a collage of his diverse roles from various dramas and expressed his self-praise in the caption.

In his confident post, he wrote, “Hai koi hum sa?” [Is there anyone like me?], and we couldn’t agree more! His flawless performances in dramas and his ability to do justice to his roles are unmatched.

Joining his many fans, the exceptional actress Saba Qamar also acknowledged his talent in the comments section, writing, “You’re an incredibly talented actor 🙌💥.”

Zahid Ahmed is a Pakistani television actor and former RJ. He initially worked as a creative manager for PTV World and later transitioned to become an RJ. Despite his success, he decided to pursue a career in acting, making his Broadway debut in 2006 with a leading role in the play “It Runs in the Family.”

His breakthrough performance in the Hum TV series “Alvida” earned him the Hum Award for Best Villain and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Subsequently, he gained widespread acclaim for his leading roles in several successful series, including “Jugnoo,” “Tum Mere Paas Raho,” “Sangat,” “Zara Yaad Kar,” “Ishq Zahe Naseeb,” “Mere Ban Jao,” and “Besharam.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kinza Hashmi & Zahid Ahmed unveiled their new drama Kinza Hashmi & Zahid Ahmed's latest offering Mere Ban Jao is based...