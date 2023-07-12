In a recent teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast that is making its way on social media, Zayn Malik talked about being a new father and the sweet relationship he has with his daughter, Khai Hadid Malik.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know?” revealed the singer in his chat with host Alex Cooper.

“I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad’s doing this,” he added. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes. And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, It’s OK. It’s cool,” revealed the doting dad in the latest episode of the popular podcast.

Also Read Zayn Malik says One Direction ‘became tired of each other’ Zayn Malik confesses that he and his One Direction bandmates had "hidden...