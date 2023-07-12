Advertisement
Zayn Malik talks about Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai for the first time

Articles
  • Zayn Malik is finally making a comeback to limelight with the release of his new album.
  • In a recent podcast, the singer spoke about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai, for the first time.
  • “I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this,” says him.
Zayn Malik, the popular British singer, has returned to the spotlight after taking a break. He will soon release a new album and recently appeared on a podcast called Spotify’s Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper.

In a rare interview, Zayn surprised his fans by sharing some details about his personal life. Despite usually keeping his personal life private, he talked about his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, for the first time.

In a recent teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast that is making its way on social media, Zayn Malik talked about being a new father and the sweet relationship he has with his daughter, Khai Hadid Malik.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know?” revealed the singer in his chat with host Alex Cooper.

“I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad’s doing this,” he added. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes. And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, It’s OK. It’s cool,” revealed the doting dad in the latest episode of the popular podcast.

