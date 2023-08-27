Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Share Sweet Holiday Photos with Fiancé Nupur

Ira Khan shared photos with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in Mumbai in November 2022.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, regularly offers insights into her life through her social media updates.

Recently, on Sunday, Ira utilized Instagram to share a series of photos that included both her and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur had become engaged in Mumbai the previous year.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ira penned down the following words, “If you’re wondering why the phone is in the air… so am I. @nupur_popeye tweetuummmsss (red heart emojis) what you do!?” The images captured at Udaipur’s Taj Aravali Resort and Spa depicted Ira and Nupur relaxing on a rattan daybed situated in a garden setting.

In the initial image, Nupur and Ira gazed in fascination as they observed a mobile phone suspended in the air. In a subsequent photo, Nupur inspected the phone while Ira observed. Additionally, Ira shared a couple of snapshots featuring Nupur with his legs raised while seated next to her. In these candid shots, Ira wore a playful expression, while Nupur displayed a smile.

In November 2022, the pair became engaged. The engagement event was graced by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Aamir’s former spouse Kiran Rao (his second wife), and various other attendees. Actor Imran Khan, Aamir’s nephew, was also present at the celebration.

Nupur, renowned as a celebrity fitness trainer, had popped the question to Ira Khan a couple of months earlier during a trip to Italy. At that time, the duo, who had been in a relationship for a considerable period, had posted the proposal video on their individual Instagram accounts.

Aamir Khan and his former spouse Reena Datta became parents to their daughter, Ira Khan, in 1997. In 2019, Ira marked her entry into the world of directing with a theater production titled “Medea,” where actor Hazel Keech played the lead. The play was an Indian version of the Greek play “Medea” by Euripides. Aamir and Reena also have a son named Junaid Khan, who is reportedly gearing up to step into the film industry with his acting debut.

In a recent interview, Ira Khan discussed her experience with depression and how she confronted it through therapy and her family’s encouragement. She also mentioned that she views her depression as being influenced to some extent by genetics, sharing her thoughts with the publication earlier this month. “Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side.”

