Adam Devine slams Marvel movies for killing comedy

Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia
Dua Lipa is leaving her disco pop style for music inspired by...
Adam Devine was on Theo Von’s podcast, promoting his new Netflix movie The Outlaws. Devine shared his thoughts about how Marvel movies, including Ant-Man, have changed Hollywood and made it harder for traditional comedy movies to do well.
According to Adam, the actor from Pitch Perfect, the kind of humor in these movies has changed how people see comedy in Hollywood.\
He said, “You have to mask it. That’s why it falls under action-comedy, because you have to go through sequences of action before it comes to moments of humor.” Devine added “When you watch comedy, you find yourself asking, this isn’t comedy? Where are the jokes and bits?”
Devine thinks that when you have to decide between paying for a smaller funny movie or a huge $200 million film, most people would pick the big one.
The actor stated, “Marvel movies manage to add a bit of humor, oh my good that raccoon is talking? which is anything but a real comedy.”
Other famous people have also talked about Marvel movies before Adam. Like in 2019, Jennifer Aniston said something similar. She told Variety that Marvel movies are changing how good movies are made, and that’s one reason she decided to go back to TV.
The Morning Show star said, “As you survey what’s available currently, you find that it’s a diminishing pool, dominated by marvel movies. Or things that don’t align with my preferences or really not that interested in living in a green screen.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.