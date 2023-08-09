Adam Devine slams Marvel movies for killing comedy

According to Adam, the actor from Pitch Perfect, the kind of humor in these movies has changed how people see comedy in Hollywood.\

He said, “You have to mask it. That’s why it falls under action-comedy, because you have to go through sequences of action before it comes to moments of humor.” Devine added “When you watch comedy, you find yourself asking, this isn’t comedy? Where are the jokes and bits?”

Advertisement Devine thinks that when you have to decide between paying for a smaller funny movie or a huge $200 million film, most people would pick the big one. The actor stated, “Marvel movies manage to add a bit of humor, oh my good that raccoon is talking? which is anything but a real comedy.” Advertisement Other famous people have also talked about Marvel movies before Adam. Like in 2019, Jennifer Aniston said something similar. She told Variety that Marvel movies are changing how good movies are made, and that’s one reason she decided to go back to TV. Advertisement The Morning Show star said, “As you survey what’s available currently, you find that it’s a diminishing pool, dominated by marvel movies. Or things that don’t align with my preferences or really not that interested in living in a green screen.” Advertisement Also Read Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia Dua Lipa is leaving her disco pop style for music inspired by... Advertisement