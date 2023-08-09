Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia

A story in The New York Times about the 27-year-old pop star says she’s changing her music style for her next album.

She had a dance album called ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020. Now, she’s working on something new with Kevin Parker from the band Tame Impala, who plays psychedelic music.

Asked if the rumour is true, she coyly replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The profile noted: “She doesn’t want to “alienate” them [her fans], although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

Mark Ronson said that he listened to parts of Dua’s new album last month.

Mark, who worked with Dua on the song ‘Dance The Night’ for the ‘Barbie’ movie, talked about her upcoming third album.

He mentioned that he heard some of it and thinks it’s amazing. He also hinted that a clue about the new album could be in the music video for ‘Dance The Night’.

He added: “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?

“This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming record.

Dua backtracked after telling Sir Elton John the collection was “50 per cent done” in March last year.

However, in December she admitted the record had “taken a complete turn”.

She told Variety: “When I was speaking to Elton, I really felt like I was halfway done.

“But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive.

“So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”