Adele praises Miley Cyrus for her new song “Used To Be Young”

Adele shows admiration towards Miley Cyrus’ new single Used to be Young.

Miley Cyrus’ new song is so much more than just music and lyrics.

Adele really likes the song. She said wonderful things about Cyrus and the song.

Miley Cyrus released a new music video last Friday for her popular song called “Used to Be Young.” People online are really liking the sad and emotional pop song. This is the first song she’s released since her last hit, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which came out in March.

On Instagram, the singer shared that she wrote this song when she was feeling very “misunderstood” and explained her feelings in a sincere way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

