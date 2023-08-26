Adele praises Miley Cyrus for her new song “Used To Be Young”

The Crown to carefully depict Princess Diana’s horrific death
Miley Cyrus released a new music video last Friday for her popular song called “Used to Be Young.” People online are really liking the sad and emotional pop song. This is the first song she’s released since her last hit, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which came out in March.
On Instagram, the singer shared that she wrote this song when she was feeling very “misunderstood” and explained her feelings in a sincere way.
Adele, who is a famous singer, really likes the song. She said wonderful things about Cyrus and the song, calling her a “legend” and showing how much she truly likes the track. “I’ve been a massive Miley Cyrus fan for a while now… she’s an absolute legend. I adore her.”
Miley chose to release this song now instead of earlier with her last album because it has a personal meaning for her. She talked about why August 25th is important to her in a YouTube video last week, “I chose August 25th for the release of ‘Used to Be Young’ because it’s a date that carries historical importance in my personal journey and career.”
