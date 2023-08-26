“The Crown” to carefully depict Princess Diana’s horrific death

The tragic death of Princess Diana will be depicted in the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series, The Crown, but with a strong commitment to handling the sensitive subject matter with the utmost care, as assured by the show’s producers.

Following objections from fans of the former Princess of Wales regarding the potential portrayal of her death scene in the sixth season of the historical drama, the creators have pledged to approach the depiction with “thoughtfulness.”

In the early hours of August 31, 1997, Princess Diana and her alleged lover, Dodi Fayed, were involved in a fatal accident at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, resulting in their tragic deaths.

The forthcoming season of the show, which chronicles the lives of members of the Royal family, will indeed portray the car crash, but the primary focus will be on “the moments leading up to it and the aftermath.”

During a panel at the Edinburgh International TV Festival held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, executive producer Suzanne Mackie addressed the concerns raised by fans.

Advertisement

Mackie stated, “While the show might be grand and attention-grabbing, we are not. We are considerate and sensitive individuals.”

She continued, “Hence, extensive and thorough discussions took place on how to approach this – and I hope, in the end, the audience will be the judge. I believe it has been recreated with delicacy and thoughtfulness.”

Mackie also shared insights into Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of Diana in season 5, saying, “[Elizabeth] was so thoughtful, compassionate, and admired Diana. Therefore, there was a significant level of reverence from all of us.”

“I hope that becomes apparent when you watch it,” she concluded.

Fans of Princess Diana responded to the show makers’ promise regarding the portrayal of her death scene with mixed sentiments.

Some expressed disappointment, urging the creators to present the events truthfully and transparently. Others questioned the necessity of this promise and called for an honest treatment of the incident.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.