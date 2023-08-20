Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Turn Cheerleaders for Abhishek at “Ghoomer” Screening

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving critical acclaim for his role in Ghoomer.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently earning widespread acclaim from both the public and critics for his role in “Ghoomer,” which hit theaters last Friday.

His performance as a resilient mentor who empowers Saiyami Kher’s character, aiding her journey to success in cricket despite her disability, has garnered high praise. Notably, Abhishek has received commendations from colleagues like Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, as well as cricketers such as Virender Sehwag and R Ashwin, further boosting his standing.

Among his strongest support is from his family: his father Amitabh Bachchan offered a glowing review, and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya were seen showing their enthusiasm at the film screening.

A recent screening of the movie took place in Mumbai, attended by the film’s cast, crew, and their families. Instagram has shared fresh images from the event, portraying the Ghoomer team alongside Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

The Bachchan family sported coordinated black custom hoodies, with Abhishek pairing his hoodie with beige pants and a black cap. Aishwarya’s minimal makeup was highlighted by red lipstick, and their daughter wore an adorable black hairband. Lead actress Saiyami Kher and director R Balki also joined in. Among the snapshots was a heartwarming scene where Aishwarya playfully drew her little one closer.

The main actors visited cinemas in Mumbai to assess audience reactions while they watched the movie. They engaged with viewers, signing autographs and posing for selfies. Certain fans dubbed the Dhoom star a ‘rockstar’ and encouraged him to increase his movie appearances.

Abhishek posted a video from one of these outings, conveying his thanks and penning, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

