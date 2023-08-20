Satish Kaushik’s Daughter Vanshika Collaborates with Anupam Kher in New Video

Anupam Kher was a close friend of Satish Kaushik.

After Satish Kaushik’s death, Anupam Kher has taken on a fatherly role for his daughter, Vanshika.

Anupam Kher and Vanshika frequently exchange social media posts.

Anupam Kher shared a deep and close friendship with the late actor Satish Kaushik, marked by their strong bond and frequent companionship. Following Satish’s unexpected passing due to a heart attack, Anupam has assumed a fatherly role for Satish’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik.

The 68-year-old actor has earnestly taken on the responsibility of supporting and caring for Satish Kaushik’s family, embodying the role of a genuine and devoted friend. Anupam Kher and Vanshika frequently exchange social media posts and are often seen spending quality time together.

Despite Anupam Kher’s busy schedule with multiple film undertakings, he has managed to allocate time to spend with Vanshika, the daughter of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik.

On August 19th, Anupam Kher created another short video with the young one. Both Kher and Vanshika shared the video on their respective Instagram accounts. In the reel, the charming pair can be observed with joyful expressions, dancing to a popular rhythm. While Vanshika takes the lead, Kher attempts to mimic her steps, and the video concludes with them forming a heart gesture.

Posting the reel on her Instagram account, Vanshika provided a caption for it, “Another video with the one and only Anupam uncle , he’s improving as a dancer under my guidance. But it is also fun when he comes home , papa was right he is the second funniest man after my dad ! #funtimes #missingtimes.”

She concluded the caption by including a playful winking face with a sticking-out tongue emoji, conveying her sense of enjoyment and enthusiasm.

Anupam Kher’s latest role was in the film “IB71.” His upcoming projects include “Metro In Dino,” where he stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

This movie is slated for a 2024 release. Additionally, he is also part of “The Freelancer,” a project alongside Mohit Raina and Kashmira Pardeshi, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1, 2023.

