Akshay Kumar’s Film ‘OMG 2’ Sees Strong Advance Bookings

OMG 2 has already sold 16,000 opening day tickets across the top three national multiplexes.

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

OMG 2 has received an ‘A’ certification from the Indian censor board.

Less than 72 hours remain until the theatrical release of “OMG 2,” a sequel to the hit dramedy “OMG – Oh My God!” Directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film has generated considerable anticipation, surpassing recent Akshay Kumar releases in excitement.

Despite receiving an ‘A’ certification from the Indian censor board and sharing the release date with the formidable “Gadar 2: The Katha Continues,” the movie has already sold 16,000 opening day tickets across the top three national multiplexes by noon on August 8, 2023.

OMG 2 has successfully sold 16,000 tickets across three major multiplex chains: PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Leading the pack, PVR sold 8,500 tickets, followed by Inox and Cinepolis with 4,500 and 3,000 tickets respectively. Comparatively, Akshay Kumar’s previous Independence week release, Raksha Bandhan, had managed to sell only 6,500 tickets in the same three national chains, three days before its release.

However, there remain ongoing programming challenges as exhibitors navigate a crowded week. Notably, several significant South Indian films like “Jailer” and “Bhola Shankar,” along with “Gadar 2,” are vying for attention. Additionally, the holdover release “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is also competing for screens in its third week.

To ensure a successful opening day for OMG 2, optimal showcasing outside the national chains is crucial. A strong start could establish a solid foundation for the weekend, contingent on the audience’s reception of the content.

OMG 2 serves as a spiritual continuation of the movie “OMG – Oh My God!” The storyline revolves around the delicate topic of sex education. In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays the messenger of lord Shiva, with Pankaj Tripathi assuming the role of a devout believer. Yami Gautam takes on the character of an advocate who opposes Pankaj Tripathi’s role.

