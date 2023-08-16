Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Continues Strong Streak on Day 6: Earns Rs 7 Crores at Box Office

OMG 2 had a successful opening weekend, grossing Rs 67 crores.

The film collected Rs 7 crores nett on its sixth day, taking its total to Rs 74 crores.

OMG 2 was released on under 2000 screens and was certified A.

OMG 2, helmed by director Amit Rai and featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, enjoyed a highly successful extended opening weekend in the Indian box office, amassing Rs 67 crores. On its sixth day, the movie garnered Rs 7 crores nett, pushing its cumulative total to approximately Rs 74 crores over the span of six days.

These impressive figures are notable given the film’s A certification and release on under 2000 screens. It’s also important to acknowledge its concurrent release with the powerhouse Gadar 2. With a drop of around 25 percent from Friday, the film’s performance remains robust, suggesting a strong run into the second week.

Given its strong performance so far, OMG 2 is likely to maintain its screen presence in the second week. While the first film, OMG, was a major success, the sequel faced doubts due to pre-release factors. Surprisingly, the trailer for OMG 2 was launched after advance bookings began, yet fate seems to favor its current success.

While domestic collections are impressive, international earnings are disappointing. The dramedy still falls short of achieving a 2 million-dollar international business, which is underwhelming considering its domestic performance.

OMG 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Day Nett India Collection 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 7 crores Total Rs 74 crores nett in India in 6 days

OMG 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the blockbuster movie “OMG – Oh My God!” The film addresses the delicate topic of sex education. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva, whereas Pankaj Tripathi embodies a devout follower. Yami Gautam takes on the role of an advocate who opposes Pankaj Tripathi’s character.

