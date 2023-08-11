Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Receives Praise for Entertaining and Educating Audiences

OMG 2 is a movie that bravely addresses the taboo subject of sex education in India.

The movie handles the topics of sex education and masturbation with a mature approach.

The narrative is skillfully woven with generous doses of humor and compelling courtroom drama.

Advertisement

In 2012, Akshay Kumar assumed the role of Lord Krishna in the film “Oh My God,” prompting thought-provoking inquiries about societal norms. Now, after an interval of 11 years, he is back with “OMG 2,” this time portraying a messenger of Lord Shiva. While the initial installment was headlined by Paresh Rawal, the follow-up showcases Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam as the main protagonists.

In India, discussing sex education remains a sensitive issue, but director Amit Rai tackles this taboo subject in OMG 2. The movie explores the debate surrounding the introduction of sex education into the school curriculum. The story centers on how a school incident involving masturbation affects the mental well-being of Vivek (Aarush Varma), leading to societal perceptions changing about his family.

Amidst despair, divine intervention occurs as Lord Shiva’s messenger (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) appears to support the family during their challenging times. The celestial envoy encourages Vivek’s father, Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), to take legal action against the school and others who spread misinformation in the community.

The movie delves into the legal case’s intricacies and Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s efforts to challenge societal norms. OMG 2 sheds light on how he breaks the prevailing taboo around the topic, all while championing the importance of sex education.

OMG 2 deserves credit for bravely addressing a subject that many in the industry tend to avoid. The movie handles the topics of sex education and masturbation with a mature approach, successfully conveying a message while keeping the audience entertained.

Advertisement

The narrative is skillfully woven with generous doses of humor and compelling courtroom drama, particularly in the latter half. After the initial 20 minutes of story setup, the film gains momentum with Akshay Kumar’s entrance in the first half and maintains a steady pace leading up to the interval.

While experiencing a slight lull in the early second half, the movie’s tension resurges and gains momentum impressively during its last 40 minutes. A particularly touching scene in the hospital just before the climax evokes genuine emotions, capable of prompting tears.

This is succeeded by a powerful and impactful monologue in the final moments, serving as a remarkable highlight and conveying a feeling of triumph. Additionally, the climax boasts another empowering scene involving a sex worker, further enhancing the film’s impactful conclusion.

The scenes featuring Akshay Kumar are rejuvenating and evoke a sense of delight. In contrast to the original OMG movie from 2012, this installment takes a distinctive approach as he aids his follower in a novel manner.

Amidst a clash with the release of Gadar 2, a sequence in the latter part of the film is poised to be warmly received, functioning as a subtle reference to current events. The dialogues are skillfully crafted, particularly the witty one-liners that seamlessly weave into the storyline. The greatest achievement of OMG 2 is its ability to evoke empathy for the challenges faced by Vivek, Kanti, and their family, culminating in a redemption of faith in the finale.

The initial courtroom scenes in the case don’t carry the impact one might have anticipated, and it requires a bit of patience to fully engage with the debate, especially given the sensitive subject matter. Some of the family-oriented sequences in the first half tend to lean towards excessive humor. Yet, considering the film’s overarching message, these shortcomings can be overlooked.

Advertisement

Inevitable comparisons with its predecessor aside, experiencing OMG 2 as an independent cinematic piece becomes crucial for the audience. While the first installment tackled a broader theme, the sequel delves into relatively sensitive territory, making it challenging to seamlessly interject humor amid conflicts.

The alterations mandated by the censor board, affecting specific scenes and dialogues, prove somewhat disruptive, particularly in intimate moments captured up close. The film’s production quality adequately caters to its genre, ensuring a satisfactory viewing experience.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal as the messenger of Lord Shiva is a crucial and graceful element in the storyline. His on-screen presence and dialogue delivery consistently bring joy, and a sense of fulfillment is palpable by the end. Pankaj Tripathi’s performance shines as he embodies Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He begins with a subdued demeanor in the first half, gradually taking center stage in the latter part.

His skill in delivering monologues during the legal battles and his deadpan delivery of one-liners stand out. Yami Gautam, playing the prosecutor Kamini, delivers a commendable performance, though the character’s transformation could have been handled more effectively. Noteworthy is her confident courtroom presence, evident in her body language. Young actor Aarush Varma and Pavan Malhotra, in the role of a judge, excel in their roles. Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, and Bijendra Kala aptly contribute to their respective characters. The remaining ensemble also adds to the overall strong performance.

OMG 2 stands out as a sincere film with a genuine purpose. It adeptly imparts valuable lessons without becoming overly didactic. Although the courtroom dialogues could have been more riveting, the film’s triumph lies in its ability to captivate and amuse, all while tackling a ‘forbidden’ topic.

Ironically, the censor board’s reaction mirrors the very taboo the movie seeks to challenge. OMG 2 effectively sparks dialogues that often remain uncomfortable and deserves praise for addressing such matters. Kudos to the creators for daring to broach this subject, and credit goes to mainstream star Akshay Kumar for shedding light on Sex Education. Highly recommended.

Advertisement

Also Read Shahid Kapoor Reflects On OTT Influence After His Hit Projects Shahid Kapoor's recent projects, "Farzi" and "Bloody Daddy," emerged as the most-watched...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.