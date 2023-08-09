Alia Bhatt Contacts Ranbir Kapoor Following Meeting with Heart of Stone’s Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt was impressed by Gal Gadot’s warm and welcoming personality.

Gal Gadot made Alia Bhatt coffee herself in her trailer, even though she was tired from filming.

Advertisement

Following her remarkable success in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is embarking on her Hollywood journey. Her inaugural American film, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is set to premiere in just two days.

Alia is stepping into the realm of full-fledged action thrillers for the first time, taking on the role of an antagonist. Fans are eagerly anticipating Alia’s portrayal of a negative character, eager to witness her global talent unfold and capture hearts. In a recent promotional interview for the movie, Alia shared her initial encounter with co-star Gal Gadot, revealing that she promptly reached out to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, afterward.

During a recent conversation with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt shared her experience of their initial meeting, highlighting how Gal Gadot warmly greeted her and even prepared coffee despite her own fatigue.

She said, “I have to tell this story because it’s the first impression I have of Gal beyond what I saw on screen of her as this massive star. We went into her trailer, Tom (Harper) and I, and she had just finished filming. She had a whole week of hectic work and she was tired. She was so warm and she asked us if we wanted coffee. And I was expecting someone to walk in with coffee but she went and she made the coffee herself in her trailer and she gave it to us.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Advertisement

Alia also revealed that in the thrill of encountering the Wonder Woman star and enjoying a coffee together, she promptly reached out to her spouse, Ranbir. Over the phone, she enthusiastically recounted all the specifics of their meeting.

“I remember speaking to my husband Ranbir after that. I was like, ‘Ranbir, she made me coffee. Can you believe? Wonder Woman made me coffee.’” she said.

Discussing Gal’s personality, Alia further commented, “She’s so warm, grounded, caring and this film she was also a producer so this was really her baby. She really started this film and the vision of it from scratch along with the other creators.” “Heart of Stone,” directed by Tom Harper, is scheduled for this upcoming Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read Parineeti Chopra’s Heartwarming Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s “Rahen Na Rahen” Impresses Online Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress who is also a trained Classical...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.