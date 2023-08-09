Parineeti Chopra’s Heartwarming Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s “Rahen Na Rahen” Impresses Online

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress who is also a trained Classical singer.

She has shared videos of herself singing on Instagram, and her fans love her voice.

She will next be seen in the movie “Chamkila” with Diljit Dosanjh.

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrated not just for her remarkable acting prowess but also for her impressive vocal talents. She frequently emphasizes the significance of music in her upbringing. Parineeti is well-versed in Classical music and holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Music.

In previous instances, she has demonstrated her singing aptitude through songs like “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” from the film Meri Pyaari Bindu and the female rendition of “Teri Mitti” from Kesari. Regularly, Parineeti treats her Instagram followers to her singing performances, and today, she shared a video of herself singing the iconic Mohammed Rafi track, “Rahen Na Rahen Hum.”

Parineeti Chopra has frequently treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her singing prowess in the past. Her most recent post, dated August 9, 2023, features her rendition of the timeless Mohammed Rafi classic, “Rahen Na Rahen Hum.” Parineeti’s captivating voice has garnered widespread admiration, much like her previous rendition of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic track “Tu Jhoom.”

Parineeti Chopra’s enchanting vocal prowess has captivated audiences, showcasing her remarkable talent. In a video she shared, Parineeti is seen seated on a sofa, serenading the tune of the song “Rahen Na Rahen Hum.” Accompanying the video, her caption reflects her affection for the song. She wrote, “Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra”.

Celebrities including Deepika Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, and Asees Kaur expressed their admiration by leaving comments like ‘Wow’ and ‘Kamaal’ accompanied by red heart emojis on her video. Parineeti’s brothers, Shivang and Sahaj Chopra, also added heart emojis to her post.

Parineeti’s followers inundated her comment section with an abundance of heart emojis. A user on Instagram expressed their admiration, One Instagram user wrote, “Your voice is sooo nice!” another fan said, “OMG! Wow! This is too amazing!”, one fan wrote, “You nailed it!” Numerous fans expressed their desire for her to release an album.

Shifting the focus, Parineeti Chopra has recently announced her engagement to Raghav Chadha, a prominent figure in the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), in a private ceremony held in Delhi. The engagement event saw the presence of close family members and friends, with Parineeti’s sister, Priyanka Chopra, also in attendance. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share snapshots from their significant milestone. Parineeti exuded elegance in a Manish Malhotra outfit of soft beige tones, while Raghav Chadha looked stylish in an ivory achkan.

Regarding her professional commitments, Parineeti is poised to grace the screen once again in the upcoming movie “Chamkila,” where she will share the spotlight with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled for release on the Netflix platform.

