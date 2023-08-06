Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ BTS Celebration

Alia Bhatt has not only made a mark as an outstanding actress but also ventured into the world of production.

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has not only made a mark as an outstanding actress but also ventured into the world of production. In 2022, she debuted as a producer with the Netflix movie ‘Darlings,’ directed by Jasmeet K Reen, which became a massive hit and garnered rave reviews from audiences. As ‘Darlings’ completed one year of its release, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to share a special video commemorating the occasion.

In the heartwarming video, Alia compiled cherished moments with the cast and crew of ‘Darlings’ from the film’s sets. The BTS footage showcased the camaraderie between Alia Bhatt and her talented co-stars, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew, during reading sessions, rehearsals, and shooting. The compilation also featured some delightful blooper videos captured during the filming process.

The video offered glimpses of the strong bond shared by the entire cast and crew while making the dark comedy film. Alongside the BTS compilation, Alia shared personal and candid moments from behind the scenes. Captioning her post with a red heart emoji, the versatile actress expressed her joy at ‘Darlings’ completing one year.

‘Darlings’ revolves around the theme of an abusive marriage, marking Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with director Jasmeet K Reen. She portrayed the character of Badrunnisa Shaikh (Badru), a young woman facing domestic abuse from her alcoholic husband, Hamsa Shaikh, essayed by Vijay Varma. Shefali Shah portrayed the role of Badru’s mother, Shamsu, while Roshan Mathew played their friend, Zulfi.

The film also features talented actors like Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Karmakar, and Santhosh Juvekar in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma, under the banners of Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Darlings’ proved to be a remarkable milestone in Alia’s journey as a producer.

