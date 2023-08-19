Ameesha Patel speaks up about Hrithik Roshan’s struggle to make it in Bollywood

Ameesha Patel reveals that the film industry had reservations about launching Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha Patel made her impressive debut with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000).

Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan’s launch.

Currently enjoying the success of the hit film “Gadar 2” alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel is reveling in the film’s triumph. The movie has achieved blockbuster status in the annals of Indian cinema, emerging as a historical success.

This sequel to the 2001 super hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” premiered on August 11, 2023, garnering immense affection and acclaim from both viewers and critics alike. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is making an impressive mark at the box office, drawing crowds to theaters to witness the dynamic sequel that rekindles the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Additionally, Utkarsh Sharma takes on the role of their son Jeetey in his grown-up form. Amidst glowing reviews, Ameesha, also known as Sakeena, shared in an interview that the film industry had reservations about launching Hrithik Roshan.

During an interview, Ameesha Patel, the actress of Gadar 2, was questioned about her impressive debut with the film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” (2000). In response, she disclosed “But everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Rishan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched, I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens.”

She further added, “People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan’s films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us. People asked Rakesh, ‘How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.’ And Rakesh uncle said, ‘I’m not going to change. I have faith in my film.’ That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son’s career with a new girl like me. So that gave me the confidence that he (Rakesh Roshan) has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno, give your best to your film and that’s all.” With a smile, Ameesha conveyed, “And, the rest is history.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Sunny and Ameesha, the cast of Gadar 2 includes Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and several more in supportive characters.

