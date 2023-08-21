Ananya Panday: Trolling Affects Actors Personally

Ananya Panday is known for her roles in movies like Student Of The Year 2.

Being a celebrity comes with its share of ups and downs, and Ananya Panday, known for her roles in movies like Student Of The Year 2, is no stranger to both admiration and online trolling. As she gears up for her upcoming project, Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya recently discussed the impact of social media trolling on her.

In a candid conversation with Indian Express, Ananya Panday shared her perspective on handling online criticism and negativity. Having faced her fair share of trolling and even being embroiled in the nepotism debate, Ananya has developed a pragmatic approach to dealing with such challenges. She emphasized the importance of differentiating between constructive feedback and trolling.

Ananya revealed that she remains receptive to constructive criticism, always striving to learn and improve as an actor. However, she has learned not to invest too much energy in trolling. “When someone says ‘you can do this’ or ‘do this in a different way,’ then I always accept it. I don’t ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor but when it comes to trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it,” she explained.

Addressing the question of whether online trolling affects her emotionally, Ananya acknowledged that while she doesn’t let it deeply impact her as an actor, it does affect her as a human being. She underlined the fact that actors, despite their public personas, are also individuals with feelings. “People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me but I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say ‘poor me’,” she asserted.

As she prepares for Dream Girl 2, a comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shandilya, where she shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s stance on dealing with online negativity offers a glimpse into the resilience that many celebrities must foster in the face of both admiration and criticism. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and others, making it an eagerly awaited project for fans.

In an industry where the spotlight can be both flattering and harsh, Ananya Panday’s candid revelations remind us that behind the glitz and glamour, celebrities are individuals who, like anyone else, navigate the challenges of the online world.”

