Anurag Kashyap Celebrates Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement with Joyful Bash

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, became engaged to Shane Gregoire earlier this year in May. Recently, the family held an engagement celebration in Mumbai, which saw the presence of several of her film industry companions, such as Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a special conversation, the renowned director shared his enthusiasm regarding his daughter’s engagement.“I am so glad I was invited,” laughs Anurag.

He also added, “I got to know through social media first (about the proposal), but this time I was there – I was invited. My little one grew up too fast, she has a mind of her own. She is pretty much like her mother and father, we are both stubborn people, I think she is also as stubborn and has a mind of her own. She has her own thing. So it’s not like that, it was expected. I am very happy, I love Shane. He is an amazing boy. He is probably much more sensible and mature than I am.”

Aaliyah revealed her engagement to Shane through an Instagram announcement, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH),”

As the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne draws to a close on August 20, Anurag Kashyap’s movie “Kennedy” takes the spotlight. Reflecting on the most cherished praise garnered by this film starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, Kashyap shared his thoughts.

Anurag shares, “Anubav Sinha said it’s in his top three favorites of my films, which was a compliment. Then audience’s feedback, which they think is a compliment but I disagree with it is that – people say Anurag Kashyap is back, and I say I was never gone.”

