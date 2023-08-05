Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Upcoming Project Centered Around Her Life

Sushmita Sen will portray transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series.

The series will avoid the use of prosthetics to portray transgender characters.

Sushmita Sen is also preparing for the upcoming third season of the series “Aarya.”

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is set to portray transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming web series titled “Taali,” directed by Ravi Jadhav. In an exclusive interview, the actress discussed her preparation for the role. She revealed that the director’s vision for “Taali” avoids the use of prosthetics.

The series aims to portray humanity authentically, without resorting to artificial portrayals that might overshadow the essence of the human experience or any particular community. So, according to his statement, ‘Sush you will have to perform out of your skin’, recalls about the actress from “Main Hoon Na”.

Sushmita Sen added, “So I was like, ‘Okay then what do I do?’. He said, ‘Let’s put on some weight’ – and no problem there, we did. We got an amazing make-up artist – Jeetu dada – to come in and try the beard, side burns, do all of that, and get into Gauri’s mode which we managed. But then the part that I am most excited about is that I have also played a man for the first time, that we don’t know yet, which is Ganesh. An effeminate man, and to get Ganesh’s look was a different job.”

Simultaneously, she is also in the process of preparing for the upcoming third season of the series “Aarya.” “I still have to dub for it, so we are finishing dubbing for that alongside Taali. I have greenlit two other projects, and the third one, which will be not me acting, but it’s based on my life. So look forward to that. I am not saying anything else, all in good time. I probably shouldn’t have said that too, but I am so excited about it so here it is. It’s not a biopic, you will see,”Sushmita Sen signs off.

Also Read Suhana Khan shares delightful pictures from her Goa trip Suhana Khan shares delightful moments from her Goa trip with fans. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.