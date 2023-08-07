Anurag Kashyap Takes a Stand Against Trolls Targeting “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”

Anurag Kashyap praised Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

He defended the film against critics who had not seen it.

He said that the film is a “fantastic film” and that Karan Johar has “gone all out.”

Karan Johar’s recent release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, garnered praise from Anurag Kashyap. The respected filmmaker defended the movie and shut down a critic who hadn’t even watched it.

Anurag Kashyap expressed that while it’s valid for someone not to like the film, criticizing it without viewing it is unjustified. He cited an instance where someone online compared the film negatively to “Oppenheimer,” suggesting that they should prove they’ve seen it before passing judgment.

The director of “Gangs of Wasseypur” emphasized the importance of informed opinions.

“Then I saw he was commenting on some other person’s post, and realised he was just a troll, he was deliberately running down the film. So I had to shut him down. With the other person it was an explanation – I was like don’t try to bracket me. Yesterday I saw the horror movie Talk to Me. Today after this interview I will go and see Meg 2. I love watching movies, and I love seeing them in cinemas. I need to see them before I read the reviews, as I need to have my own opinions. And if I love something I talk about it,” says Anurag Kashyap, as he applauds Karan Johar for the film.

“I really loved it. Everybody is like how can you say that, but it’s a really fantastic film, where Karan has gone all out. The film’s songs are long, but this time he has used them as a part of the narrative, and has made a fantastic film. So there is nothing to get surprised about,” Anurag Kashyap concludes.

