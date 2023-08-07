Janhvi Kapoor Overwhelmed as Fans Draw Comparisons Between Bawaal’s Nisha and Sridevi’s Shashi

Janhvi Kapoor is a talented young actress.

Janhvi Kapoor stands out as one of the most gifted young actresses in the entertainment realm. Making her debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance “Dhadak,” where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi has carved her own path through her exceptional acting prowess and unpretentious demeanor.

The daughter of the late screen legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, she is currently enjoying the triumph of Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Bawaal,” in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, earning commendation from fans for her performance. Recently, an Instagram fan page shared a video juxtaposing scenes of Janhvi’s Nisha in “Bawaal” with Sridevi’s Shashi in “English Vinglish,” leading Janhvi to express her heartfelt sentiments about the tribute.

An Instagram fan club named “janhvisupremacy” shared a compilation video featuring scenes of Nisha from “Bawaal” and Shashi from “English Vinglish,” both portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor and the late Sridevi, respectively. The video highlights resemblances between the characters, including their gestures like peering through windows, crying, walking, etc. The video begins with a message, “Shashi would’ve loved Nisha.”

Accompanying the video, the fan page provided a caption, “Nisha and Shashi shall be protected at all costs…Watch #Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video.” Reacting to the video, Janhvi wrote, “Not going to lie, this made me cry… love you guys so much for having my back always and giving me the support and love to keep trying to make my mumma proud.”

The unexpected passing of actress Sridevi on February 24, 2018, profoundly shocked the country. During a special interview, Janhvi shared that coping with her mother’s death was the most significant battle she has faced in her life.

She said, “I was shooting for Dhadak, and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

