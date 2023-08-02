Asit Modi says, “I have never done wrong with everyone”

The television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction and can be considered a cult classic. Recently, the cast and crew celebrated its 15 years anniversary, reminiscing about their beautiful journey with the show. However, not every actor in the show has had a positive off-screen experience. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Sodhi, made serious accusations against producer Asit Kumar Modi for sexually harassing and mentally torturing her. Apart from Jennifer, even actor Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta, Monika Bhadoriya who played Bawri, and Priya Ahuja who played Rita had accused the producer of bullying them and not clearing up their dues. Mistry kept making new revelations every day about how the actors had to beg for even basic necessities like food and water from the makers on a daily basis. Now, after a long time of silence, producer Asit Modi has decided to speak up and share his side of the story. Let’s delve right into it.

The controversies around the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to be never-ending. As producer Asit Modi faces charges like harassment, bullying, and non-payment of dues from Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and other actors from the show, he has finally decided to address these allegations. He opened up, “Emotionally I feel sad as I consider everyone like my own family and I have never done wrong with anyone, I have tried to keep everyone to keep everyone happy as I spread happiness through my show. Hence I make sure to keep a positive atmosphere on the sets.”

The producer further said, “Despite all the hurdles the show is successful and those who pass these hurdles succeed in life. Hurdles will come in every successful person’s life. So we have accepted all these challenges and we are fighting the situation with a positive mindset, we have never done wrong with anyone so we do not bother much as we are pure by heart. This is the reason we create comedy and a negative person cannot create comedy. We are fortunate enough to have the audience’s and team’s support.” On the show’s successful journey, Modi said, “Running the show for 15 years, doing comedy daily, it has never happened in the world. It’s been continuous hard work since 2008 to bring new stories every day. I thank my team for bringing this freshness and its God’s grace and the team’s hard work that we ran the show without any leap.”

