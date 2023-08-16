Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Rock the Dance Floor in ‘Naach’ Song from Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday team up for much-awaited project, Dream Girl 2.

Sequel to 2019 hit Dream Girl, the movie’s buzz has been growing since its announcement.

“Naach” becomes the second lively dance track released, after “Dil Ka Telephone 2.0.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up to captivate audiences with their highly anticipated project, Dream Girl 2. The sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy hit, Dream Girl, has been generating considerable buzz since its announcement.

Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, this sequel marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. As fans eagerly await Khurrana’s portrayal of the charismatic character Pooja, the makers have unveiled the second song from Dream Girl 2, sure to set hearts dancing.

Following the debut of the initial dance number, “Dil Ka Telephone 2.0,” the creators of Dream Girl 2 delighted fans once again by releasing another lively dance track named “Naach.” While revealing the official music video on Instagram, the creators shared their message, “Aaj gully apni dance floor hai! Toh #Naach Song Out Now.”

In addition to the creators, the main duo of Dream Girl 2, Khurrana and Panday, also posted the official Naach video on their individual Instagram accounts, accompanied by similar captions.

In the lively dance sequence, Ayushmann and Ananya set the dance floor on fire with their impressive moves. The video showcases the main duo exuding confidence while wearing traditional outfits.‘Aaj gully apni dance floor hai’, The rapid and infectious lyrics of the song will genuinely compel you to dance.

In addition to the lyrics, the lively rhythm and captivating music contribute to making the lively dance track featuring Ayushmann and Ananya an absolute hit. The song’s choreography is praiseworthy, and both Khurrana and Panday shine for flawlessly executing the catchy Naach hook step.

Written by Shaan Yadav, the song “Naach” features vocals by Nakash Aziz, renowned for hits like “Saree Ke Fall Sa,” “Jabra Fan,” and “Selfie Le Le Re.” The track, belonging to Dream Girl 2, is composed by the well-known music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Dream Girl 2 serves as the sequel to the highly acclaimed film, Dream Girl, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The cast also includes prominent actors like Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh. Scheduled for release on August 25, Dream Girl 2 is set to hit theaters.

