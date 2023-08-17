Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unexpected Journey with Dream Girl 2 Comedy Franchise

Ayushmann Khurrana never planned to have a hit comedy franchise.

He hopes that the audience will love Dream Girl 2.

The trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 has been positive.

Ayushmann Khurrana has gained recognition for his socially relevant movies such as “Vicky Donor,” “Bala,” “Article 15,” and “Badhaai Ho,” among others. Through cinema, he conveys his strong viewpoints on crucial matters, aiming to spread awareness across the nation.

While he is known for his unconventional projects, Ayushmann took a departure from his norm with the 2019 film “Dream Girl,” which turned out to be a massive success despite its unique premise. Despite this, he never envisioned having a flourishing comedy franchise in his film journey. Now, he is set to continue the saga with the sequel, “Dream Girl 2,” starring Ananya Panday.

Ayushmann disclosed that he had never foreseen the incorporation of a prosperous comedy franchise like Dream Girl in his professional journey.

He said, “I had never planned that I would have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation.”

The actor emphasized his goal of maintaining a continuous flow of creativity and producing projects rooted in unique concepts. He expressed a wish for the audience to embrace his forthcoming film with affection.

“I like to always be original as an artist and bring out of the box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats,” he said.

