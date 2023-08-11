Barbie: Margot Robbie starrer finally releases in Japan

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie opens in Japan on Friday.

Barbie created controversy in Japan because of the Barbenheimer hashtag.

The Barbie movie has been super popular this summer, making more than $1 billion. Greta Gerwig, a female director, made history by achieving this. Lots of fans went to see the movie multiple times in theaters.

But in some places, like Japan, people are just now getting the chance to see it. Margot Robbie is the main star. There was some trouble with memes before the movie was released in Japan. Let me explain what happened.