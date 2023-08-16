Ben Affleck’s new chapter: Happy and thriving

Advertisement

The actor, who got married to Jennifer Lopez in 2022, almost two decades after they canceled their first engagement, recently celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (15.08.23). Those who know him well say he is currently experiencing his highest level of happiness.

A source told PEOPLE: “Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content.”

Jennifer took to Instagram to wish Ben a happy birthday, sharing a video of them together singing along to Sam Cooke’s ‘(What A) Wonderful World.

She captioned the post: “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

Jennifer recently celebrated her 54th birthday and shared some pictures in her On The JLo newsletter.

She wrote: “Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!

Advertisement

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”