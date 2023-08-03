Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds each contributed $1 million to SAG-AFTRA financial assistance program.

SAG-AFTRA’s decision to go on strike has left its 160,000 members facing financial hardship.

During the Hollywood strike, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with other famous actors, showed strong support for their colleagues.

They each donated $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s financial assistance program. The program helps actors who are facing difficulties due to work stoppage.