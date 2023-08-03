The cast and crew of Peaky Blinders are raising their glasses in honor of Cillian Murphy.

The official Peaky Blinders social media accounts dedicated a heartfelt message to Murphy.

The Peaky Blinders team is celebrating Cillian Murphy’s success in the movie Oppenheimer. He played Tommy Shelby in the popular show and now stars as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film.

Oppenheimer has received great reviews and made over $400 million worldwide in less than two weeks. Let’s find out more about it.