The Peaky Blinders team is celebrating Cillian Murphy’s success in the movie Oppenheimer. He played Tommy Shelby in the popular show and now stars as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film.
Oppenheimer has received great reviews and made over $400 million worldwide in less than two weeks. Let’s find out more about it.
The Peaky Blinders social media accounts praised Cillian Murphy for his outstanding talent and brilliant portrayal of Oppenheimer. They expressed their admiration for his magnificent performance in the film.
The caption read “Cillian, from the moment you donned Tommy’s cap it was clear that you are at the top of your craft. Your performance as Oppenheimer is magnificent.”
Both critics and audiences have praised Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer, calling it brilliant and powerful. Deadline’s Pete Hammond called the film the most important movie of 2023 and beyond, praising Murphy’s ability to capture the complexities of the character.
