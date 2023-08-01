Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani find themselves at odds once again!

Gwen Stefani is passionately pursuing her reality show dreams.

Gwen really wanted her own reality show to show fans her life with Blake Shelton.

Country star Blake Shelton and fame-loving Gwen Stefani are in disagreement over her wish to have a reality show about their life on their Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton is hesitant about cameras invading their private space, especially as he has faced criticism for gaining weight since their 2021 wedding. On the other hand, Gwen wants to share her life and love for fame with her devoted fans through the show.

She enjoys connecting with fans through her makeup line and wants more public visibility. But Blake is unsure about having a reality show and gets overwhelmed by Gwen’s online presence, causing them to argue often.

Blake Shelton is busy with his TV game show “Barmageddon” and doesn’t want to be part of Gwen’s reality show plans. He feels suffocated by her desire for the limelight and it’s causing strain in their relationship.

Friends are worried because the spark seems to have faded after their wedding, and they argue a lot due to their different priorities and preferences. This has led to speculation about issues in their marriage.

