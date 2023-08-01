Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani find themselves at odds once again.

Country star Blake Shelton and fame-loving Gwen Stefani are in disagreement over her wish to have a reality show about their life on their Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton is hesitant about cameras invading their private space, especially as he has faced criticism for gaining weight since their 2021 wedding. On the other hand, Gwen wants to share her life and love for fame with her devoted fans through the show.