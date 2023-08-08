Blockbuster Action: Xmas 2024 with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Karan Johar collaborated for the first time in Karan Johar’s directorial debut, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In 1998, Salman Khan and Karan Johar collaborated for the first time in Karan Johar’s directorial debut, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Now, after 25 years of discussions and speculations about potential collaborations, the duo’s reunion is finally coming to fruition. Salman Khan is set to star in director Vishnu Vardhan’s upcoming film, produced by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions.

The collaboration between Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan has been in the works for the past six months, with all the pieces falling into place. This film marks Salman’s next major project after “Tiger 3.” The shooting is scheduled to commence in November 2023 and will span several schedules over 7 to 8 months. Notably, this project explores a genre that neither Salman nor Karan has ventured into before.

Described as a special undertaking, everyone involved is eagerly anticipating the film’s commencement in November 2023. This will be Vishnu Vardhan’s second foray into the Hindi film industry after “SherShaah.” Pre-production activities are slated to begin in August 2023, with extensive and unprecedented action sequences planned for the movie.

Anticipation is high for the film’s release, which is targeted for Christmas 2024 in theaters worldwide. The untitled action-packed movie is poised to be the standout release of 2024, strategically taking advantage of the festive Christmas season. Salman Khan is dedicating time to preparing for his role, involving physical training and mastering the character’s body language.

In the current landscape, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of “Tiger 3,” scheduled for Diwali 2023 and directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also has other projects in the pipeline, including the YRF-produced “Tiger vs Pathaan” and Sooraj Barjatya’s “Prem Ki Shaadi.”

