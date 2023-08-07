Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Vishnu Vardhan Set for Big Action Film on Christmas 2024

Salman Khan will star in an action film directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar.

The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot on multiple schedules.

The film is aiming for a worldwide theatrical release during the Christmas season of 2024.

Back in 1998, Salman Khan joined forces with Karan Johar, making his debut appearance in the latter’s directorial venture, the hit film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Over the past 25 years, there have been ongoing discussions between the two about potential collaborations for future projects. Now, after much anticipation, a long-awaited reunion is materializing as Salman Khan signs on for a role in an upcoming film directed by Vishnu Vardhan, with production under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

“Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen into place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3.

The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months,” According to an insider familiar with the project, the film under discussion ventures into a territory that neither Salman nor Karan has ventured into before.

“It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one,” the source added.

The movie is aiming for a worldwide theatrical debut during the Christmas season of 2024. “The yet untitled actioner is touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping benefit of the prolonged holiday period,” the source informed.

The film is heavy on prep not just for the director and production team, but also the leading hero, Salman Khan. “Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training,” the source shared.

At present, Salman Khan is preparing for the upcoming Diwali 2023 launch of “Tiger 3,” directed by Maneesh Sharma. Additionally, he is involved in other projects, including the YRF-produced “Tiger vs Pathaan” and the Sooraj Barjatya-directed “Prem Ki Shaadi.”

