Blockbuster ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ To Re-Release In India

Hrithik Roshan’s beloved film, Koi Mil Gaya, has reached its 20th-anniversary milestone, and to celebrate this special occasion, the film is all set for a re-release in India on August 4.

PVR Inox and director Rakesh Roshan are teaming up to re-release Koi Mil Gaya in 30 cities across India, aiming to relive the nostalgia of the film and introduce it to a new generation of audiences.

Rakesh Roshan expressed his excitement about the plan, stating, “The idea is to bring back the memories of the film and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release becomes a family outing, with parents taking their kids to the theatres to introduce them to Jaadoo, the friendly alien, while the parents themselves reminisce the memories of watching the film 20 years ago.”

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Rakesh Roshan emphasized that this film was made as a children’s film, meant to be enjoyed by kids and their families. He acknowledged taking a risk with the sci-fi genre and introducing an alien character, but the overwhelming audience response served as the most rewarding experience for him as a filmmaker.

Koi Mil Gaya, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi, and others, revolves around the heartwarming story of Rohit, a mentally disabled boy who befriends an endearing alien.

