Britney Spears’ Bonding With Housekeeper Post-Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears appears to have discovered a new romantic interest, as photographs surfaced showing the singer becoming intimate with a former staff member, Paul Richard Soliz, who reportedly possesses a criminal history.

According to a reports, images emerged displaying the Toxic hitmaker in close proximity to her housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz. A source disclosed that the 37-year-old was initially employed to undertake cleaning tasks such as “cleaning toilets, mopping floors, and picking up trash.”

However, the same source, purportedly well-acquainted with the situation, indicated that the artist was gradually growing emotionally closer to the former employee, leading to the source expressing concerns over the situation.

To exacerbate matters, the source revealed that the hiring of the housekeeper transpired without conducting the customary background checks, which, as outlined in the publication, unveiled a history involving criminal offenses.

As per official records, Soliz faced multiple charges for misdemeanors and felonies. His record shows an instance from April 2014 when he was charged with disturbing the peace. Additionally, he faced allegations of child endangerment, although this charge was ultimately dismissed through a plea negotiation. In 2016, Soliz was caught driving without a valid license.

In a more recent incident, he encountered legal trouble related to firearm possession, resulting in a conviction in December 2022, a time when he was reportedly employed by the singer.

