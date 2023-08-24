Britney Spears paying 10k a month on rent for Sam Asghari

Millie Bobby Brown starts planning for her wedding with Jake Bongiovi!
Britney Spears is giving $10,000 every month to rent an apartment for her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. Sam, who is 29 years old, asked for a divorce from Britney, who is 41 years old, and he moved out of their home in Los Angeles.
People who know about this say that Britney is paying for his apartment rent.
According to TMZ, despite their acrimonious split after just 14 months of marriage, “Britney’s handlers thought it wise to make the gesture.”
Sam now lives in a fancy apartment building in Los Angeles. He got a good deal on a nicer apartment there.
Recently, people found out that Sam and Britney decided he would take care of their Doberman dog, Porsha. Sam got Porsha for Britney in October 2021 to help keep her safe. But Britney will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah, and two other small dogs.
It seems like Britney got a new dog named Snow, which looks like a small white Maltese dog.
Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it !!!”
She said in the video: “Let me show them how tiny you are. Say ‘hi’ Snow!”
Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the estranged couple’s separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys’ fees.
There have already been reports Sam believed Britney cheated on him – causing an alleged “nuclear” row at the end of July, according to sources.
